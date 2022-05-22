A off-road vehicle accident in Fairhope hospitalized two people Saturday, Somerset County 911 officials reported.
The accident involved a side-by-side vehicle near Comps Road, the department wrote in a release to media.
Berlin Fire Department, Berlin Ambulance, Hyndman Ambulance, MedStar, and PSP Somerset were all dispatched but the patients were transported by ambulance from the scene.
Both were taken to UPMC Western Maryland. State police were investigating the incident.
