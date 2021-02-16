There were only two COVID-19 deaths and 193 cases added to the eight-county region’s totals in Tuesday’s Pennsylvania Department of Health updates.
More than half of the new cases came from Westmoreland County, with 98 additional COVID-19 positives on Tuesday.
Cambria and Blair counties each added one death attributed to COVID-19.
There were 3,151 new cases and 30 additional deaths statewide on Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 899,237 cases and 23,126 deaths since the pandemic struck in March.
Cambria and Indiana counties each had 11 new cases, Somerset and Bedford counties each had 10 new cases, Blair County had nine new cases, Centre County had 14 new cases and Clearfield County had 30 new cases on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report brought the seven-day rolling average down to 3,189 cases a day. It’s the 12th consecutive day with a seven-day average below 4,000 cases a day and the 17th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 cases.
There were nine days in December with more than 10,000 new cases and the seven-day average peaked at 10,579 cases a day on Dec. 16.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are among 11 counties with moderate community transmission of the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19.
Blair, Clearfield and Centre are among 51 counties that continue to have substantial community spread, the health department said in a press release. Only Cameron County – the state’s smallest by population – has low community spread.
