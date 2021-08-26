As coaches in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference filled out their ballots during the league’s media day earlier this month, a clear top tier had developed: Bedford – the 2020 champion – Richland, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, Central and Chestnut Ridge with 10 of the 12 first-place votes going to either Bedford (five), Central (three), Richland (one) and Bishop Guilfoyle (one).
The group of five boasts five returning district champions in Bedford (Districts 5-9 Class 3A), Richland (District 6-2A), Bishop Guilfoyle (District 6-1A), Central (District 6-3A) and Chestnut Ridge (District 5-2A).
Forest Hills and Greater Johnstown had received the other first-place votes, taking one apiece.
“I think the league, top to bottom, is really strong this year,” Bedford coach Kevin Steele said. “There are numerous teams, in my opinion, that could win the conference.”
Central, which returns to the Laurel Highlands after a stay in the Mountain Conference, brings with it a pedigree of recent success having claimed four District 6 titles since 2013, with two trips to the PIAA semifinals in 2015 and ’16.
The Scarlet Dragons certainly haven’t flown under Steele’s radar upon their return.
“Central certainly is joining the conference at the right time for them,” Steele said. “They have a ton of kids coming back on both sides of the ball and they had a nice season last year. I’m sure they’ll be a force to be reckoned with throughout the course of the season.”
Penn Cambria was picked to finish sixth by the coaches with Westmont Hilltop, Central Cambria, Forest Hills, Somerset, Bishop McCort Catholic and Greater Johnstown following the Panthers in the voting.
Bishop McCort is one of two area teams entering a co-op agreement for the 2021 season, merging programs with Bishop Carroll Catholic this season.
WestPAC stalwart Conemaugh Township is also taking on a co-op, bringing in players from Shade High School.
“It’s been amazing for the two schools,” Crimson Crushers coach Tom Smith said. “The kids have seen a major difference in how you can construct practices. They are much more upbeat. A little more structure. From what I can see, looking from 10,000 feet down, it’s been a major positive for both programs and most importantly for the kids.”
A look at the LHAC teams with the preseason poll point totals in parenthesis:
Bedford (135)
The Bisons return five starters on both sides of the ball, bringing back dual-threat quarterback Mercury Swaim, who passed for 1,578 yards and rushed for 1,141 more, while having a hand in 36 total touchdowns as Bedford made a deep push into the PIAA postseason, seeing its season wrap up in the PIAA Class 3A semifinals.
Richland (121)
The Rams look strong again and hope to build on a resume that includes three consecutive District 6 Class 2A crowns. Richland is led by third-year starting quarterback Kellan Stahl, who completed 112 of 202 passes for 1,493 yards and 17 TDs last season. He also rushed for 657 yards.
Bishop Guilfoyle (110)
The Marauders won their fifth District 6 title in seven years and second in a row last season. Bishop Guilfoyle reached the PIAA Class 1A semifinal round. Haiden Garner, a 6-foot-2 senior, returns after displaying versatility last season. Garner completed 13 of 18 passes for 245 yards; carried 63 times for 603 yards and three TDs; and caught 32 passes for 466 yards and seven TDs.
Central (103)
The Scarlet Dragons went 5-3 last season and return a host of key players. Among those, junior quarterback Jeff Hoenstine completed 121 of 184 passes for 1,823 yards, 23 TDs and two interceptions. Senior Parker Gregg ran for 745 yards and six scores, and senior Devon Boyles caught 25 passes for 355 yards and six TDs.
Chestnut Ridge (93)
The Lions have been a mainstay near the top of the conference standings and atop District 5 Class 2A, where Ridge has won five straight titles. Quarterback Logan Pfister has graduated and is playing at California (Pa.) University, but the Lions have a number of play-makers such as Matt Whysong, with 798 receiving yards in 2020, Trevor Weyandt, with 35 catches for 477 receiving yards, and Jonah Hillegass, with 202 rushing yards and 141 receiving yards last season.
Penn Cambria (81)
In two years as the starting quarterback, Panthers junior Garrett Harrold has thrown for 2,989 yards, 22 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Penn Cambria will count on the veteran to lead an offense that returns nine starters. Running back Zach Grove ran for 142 yards and had 128 receiving yards in 2020.
Westmont Hilltop (63)
The Hilltoppers will play one final game on the Price Field grass surface before temporarily moving to Greater Johnstown’s Trojan Stadium as major renovations, including lights and an artificial playing surface, are completed. Fullback Madox Muto will be among a host of backs in the double wing set. He ran for 458 yards last season.
Central Cambria (62)
The Red Devils are poised to build on the program’s first winning season since 2013 (4-3). Central Cambria returns 17 lettermen with seven starters apiece back on both offense and defense. Defensive lineman Isaac Bellomo had 40 tackles and a sack, and defensive lineman Reece Werner had 32 stops and four sacks in 2020.
Forest Hills (56)
The Rangers built some momentum with three wins in their final four games to close a 4-4 season. Plenty of experience is back from that unit with 23 letterwinners and 10 starters back on both offense and defense. Damon Crawley had 1,019 rushing yards on 130 carries in 2020.
Somerset (48)
The Golden Eagles had an early setback as a COVID-19 situation resulted in the postponement of Somerset’s season-opener at Richland. Coach Brian Basile and Athletic Director Scott Close each said the program will be idle for five days through Monday and then must follow protocol to resume practice and games. The Golden Eagles had eight starters back on offense and defense from a 2-5 squad.
Bishop McCort (31)
A new era began at the Osborne Street school as Bishop Carroll Catholic and Bishop McCort Catholic formed a co-op at the outset of preseason camp. The Crimson Crushers added depth and some experience to the roster. Lineman Joe McGowan will be counted on for leadership on both sides of the ball.
Greater Johnstown (27)
The Trojans are hoping to reverse fortunes after posting a 1-28 cumulative record during the past three seasons, including 0-9 last fall. Greater Johnstown looked to build along the offensive and defensive lines to complement a strong group of players at skill positions.
