JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – William Caldwell, market president of Conemaugh Health System and CEO of Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, has announced his retirement effective Jan. 31.
He has led the local hospital and health system since October 2018, following the retirement of former Conemaugh CEO Steve Tucker.
Caldwell previously was CEO of Wilson Medical Center, a 274-bed community hospital in Wilson, North Carolina. Both the Wilson and Conemaugh hospitals are in the Duke LifePoint Healthcare system.
“We cannot thank Bill enough for his leadership and dedication to Conemaugh Health System, our staff and the many people we serve,” Conemaugh Chairman Doug Bell said in a press release. “Bill’s passion for healthcare and the community will be greatly missed here, but we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement.”
During his tenure, Caldwell led several initiatives to expand Conemaugh’s services, including the opening of the Conemaugh Ebensburg and Somerset outpatient centers, the remodel of Conemaugh’s education building and the Conemaugh School of Nursing, a renovation of the Crichton Rehabilitation Center and the ongoing construction of the new D Building at Memorial.
“It has been a true privilege to serve Conemaugh Health System, and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside the talented staff and physicians at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and across our system,” Caldwell said. “I have been inspired by our team’s tireless commitment to caring for our patients and protecting our community, and I can say that I have worked with the most talented and committed caregivers I’ve encountered in my career here at Conemaugh.”
Caldwell has been involved in the community since moving to Johnstown, serving on several local boards, including the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce, Johnstown Area Regional Industries, the Health Care Council of Western Pennsylvania, Mount Aloysius College and the Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania.
Hospital leaders conducted a search for Caldwell’s replacement. A hospital spokeswoman said more information about his successor will be available Friday.
