JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey would like the United States to provide more support to Ukrainians in their fight against Russia, especially since the military and citizens are showing “tremendous resistance” and the invading forces appear “much less competent and much less powerful than we thought.”
“This combination, to me, calls for a different approach,” Toomey, a Republican, said during a telephone interview with The Tribune-Democrat on Friday. “President (Joe) Biden has taken a number of constructive steps, but he has not adopted the attitude that I think he should, which is how do we help the Ukrainians win.
“This should be about victory for Ukraine. That is entirely possible. They need more help from us. They need equipment. They need anti-aircraft capabilities. They need anti-naval capabilities. We have provided some. We need to do more.”
About 4 million Ukrainians have become war refugees since the invasion.
Toomey is receptive to the possibility of some coming to the United States.
“I think we should be open as long as we have an appropriate vetting process,” Toomey said.
Toomey added: “I think most Pennsylvanians’ hearts break for what the Ukrainian people are going through, having their homes and cities demolished for no reason at all except that (Vladimir) Putin wants to reestablish a Russian empire.”
* * * * *
In July 2021, Toomey wrote a letter of support when Johnstown applied for a U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.
The city eventually received more than $24 million in RAISE funding that will be used to upgrade the Johnstown Train Station, Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Main Street.
“I think it can make a huge difference for Johnstown,” Toomey said. “The folks who have been working on this for years have done really a great job preparing for this project. There have been funds raised from a variety of sources. I just thought it was very compelling, so I wanted to help out if I could.”
Toomey, around the same time, voted against a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, championed by Biden.
“My problem with that bill is the amount, the sheer scale of it, I think, is too big,” Toomey said. “It spent too much money on categories that had already gotten a tremendous amount of money. Public transit comes to mind. We just pumped a staggering amount of money into public transit throughout the COVID experience, despite the fact that state and local governments set an all-time record in revenue collection.”
* * * * *
SkyWest recently announced it is dropping service to John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport where it serves under a contract with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Essential Air Service subsidy program.
The company cited a pilot shortage for the decision, according to Johnstown airport Manager Cory Cree.
“The problem is we’ve got worker shortages all across the commonwealth and, I think, all across the country,” Toomey said. “There’s no easy solution. And, of course, when it comes to pilots, you have the complicating factor that it takes a lot of training to get to the point where you can be a commercial pilot. I don’t think there is a fast, easy solution to this.”
Toomey further addressed the nation’s overall employment situation.
“As long as we have reasonably solid economic growth, that will put upward pressure on wages and that will tend to bring people back into the workforce who left the workforce and keep people in the workforce,” Toomey said. “So I think this is going to correct itself as long as we can get inflation under control because right now, of course, wages are rising, but prices are rising faster, so workers have fallen further behind, rather than getting ahead.”
* * * * *
Toomey and all senators will soon vote on whether to appoint President Joe Biden's nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
“I know she’s gone through some very long hearings,” Toomey said. “I think that they’ve raised a number of important questions. I certainly am looking forward to sitting down and meeting with her. I’m going to ask her a lot of questions. I’ll make my decision after that conversation.”
