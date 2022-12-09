JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Josh Hauser lost a friend who was a Gulf War veteran to suicide around the holidays last year.
He spoke about the pain on Thursday during the Veterans Appreciation Luncheon, hosted by The Salvation Army Corps of Johnstown and Veteran Community Initiatives.
“Instead of backing away from the issue, I just have to remember that we had those final conversations, and I didn’t really know how bad something was,” Hauser told the gathering of about 200 veterans and supporters.
Hauser, coordinator for Together With Veterans – Cambria County, a community- based suicide-prevention organization, stressed the importance of looking out for people who might be struggling during the next few weeks.
“The holiday season is a time for us to realize how blessed we are and to share that time with others, but it can be stressful,” Hauser said. “We all know that, anybody who has got kids or is trying to plan a household for Christmas or company.
“There’s some stress involved in that. For veterans or for anybody, also, it’s a time of reflection, and sometimes we reflect on who’s not at the table anymore.”
He called this “the season to communicate, and chat with your buddies and talk to them.”
“Maybe you haven’t heard from them in a long time,” Hauser said. “Just give them a call, send them a card, write them a note, letting each other know, ‘Hey, brother, sister, I’m here. I love you. If you need to talk, let’s talk.’ It can be that simple sometimes. and it can be that powerful. I can’t guarantee that it’s going to be the magic pill, so to speak. It might be a last conversation, and you just don’t know it.”
There were almost 46,000 deaths by suicide in the United States in 2020, including more than 6,100 veterans.
Locally, Together With Veterans – Cambria County operates as part of a national U.S. Department for Veterans Affairs Office of Rural Health and VA Office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention program.
Veterans in crisis can contact the new Veterans Crisis Line’s number by dialing 988 and then pressing 1. Messages can also be texted to 838255.
