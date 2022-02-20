Dear Dr. Roach: I am an 82-year-old male and started experiencing shortness of breath about 14 months ago.
The condition continues to deteriorate. I’ve had an echo stress test, nuclear stress test, pulmonary test, chest X-ray and CT scans, all coming back negative. Recently, a cardiac CT scan showed blockage in two arteries: 70% in one and 80% in the other. The cardiologist who performed the procedure found the blockage was not enough to warrant stents.
Any suggestions? – M.S.
Answer: Many people tell me they don’t know what shortness of breath is. It’s the sensation you have after intense exertion, such as a sprint, when you just can’t get enough air in your lungs. Shortness of breath is a concerning symptom that requires thoughtful evaluation. Almost any heart or lung condition can have shortness of breath as a symptom. Other conditions include severe anemia, and many psychological disorders, especially anxiety.
However, we often are unable to diagnose the cause, even after an extensive work-up.
It might surprise you that the cardiologist does not want to open the blockages in your coronary arteries with balloon angioplasty (the stent keeps them open afterward).
However, a CT scan shows anatomy, and a stress test reveals physiology – how blood flows to different areas of the heart at exertion and at rest.
If there is no lack of blood flow to the affected region, then it is unlikely that opening the artery will relieve symptoms. And there is abundant evidence that in people with stable coronary artery disease, a stent does not reduce the risk of heart attack or death.
The situation is totally different in a person having a heart attack, where opening up a blocked blood vessel can have many benefits, including preventing death of heart cells.
It can sometimes be difficult to tell whether shortness of breath is coming from the heart or from the lungs in a person who has conditions affecting both organs. In this case, pulmonary function testing or specialized cardiopulmonary stress testing can sometimes answer the question. It sounds like your cardiology evaluation has been very thorough. It might be time to revisit whether there is something else going on in your lungs or blood.
Dear Dr. Roach: I take Pradaxa and metoprolol for AFib. Would it be safe to try saw palmetto for an overactive bladder? I prefer not to take any additional prescription medication. – J.B.
Answer: Overactive bladder is caused by excess muscle contractions of the bladder. I am unaware of any data showing a benefit of saw palmetto in overactive bladder. However, overactive bladder has similar symptoms to enlarged prostate, which blocks urine flow. Saw palmetto is often prescribed for prostate enlargement and inflammation.
The data is mixed on whether it is effective, but it does appear to be safe. It does not have much in the way of drug interactions, and although there is a theoretical risk of increased bleeding, my herb-drug interactions calculator did not list a concern between dabigatran (Pradaxa, a direct-acting oral anticoagulant) and saw palmetto.
