Nor the rumble of motorcycles all throughout Cambria County in late June.
On Thursday, Visit Johnstown announced the cancelation of PolkaFest and Thunder in the Valley, the two biggest annual events promoted by the organization, due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.
PolkaFest, which is held in conjunction with St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, was scheduled to take place on May 29-31.
Thunder in the Valley was to follow on June 25-28 in downtown Johnstown and across the region.
“We know how much our events contribute to the economy of the City of Johnstown and the surrounding area, and my team and I are beyond disappointed that we are not in a position to deliver that benefit this year, especially when our community will need it the most,” Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said.
The organization will temporarily furlough five of its six employees beginning April 16, meaning the events cannot be properly put together in time.
Visit Johnstown – previously the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau – receives about $600,000 per year from revenue raised by a 5% tax on hotel rooms in the county. With few visitors staying in the establishments because of the state's stay-at-home order, that revenue stream is almost nonexistent right now.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted our local tourism industry and our organization’s revenue streams, making it impossible for us to proceed with our events this year,” Rager said. “The organization is largely funded through Cambria County’s 5% lodging tax, while the events are funded through sponsorships, vendor fees, beer and liquor sales, and official merchandise sales.”
PolkaFest has already been scheduled for 2021 on June 4-6.
Thunder in the Valley is set for June 24-27, 2021.
