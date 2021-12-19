INDIANAPOLIS – Three Pitt-Johnstown wrestlers managed to grind their way to podium finishes on Sunday, concluding a grueling weekend at the Midwest Classic that saw the Mountain Cats place in a tie for 12th in the 29-team field.
Brock Biddle, who finished third at 174 pounds, was Pitt-Johnstown’s highest finisher. Jacob Ealy (fifth, 149) and Matt Siszka (seventh, 125) also medaled as the Mountain Cats head into the holiday break.
“Overall, we got what we wanted out of it,” Pitt-Johnstown coach Pat Pecora said. “We saw where we had to go, and we see where we’re at.”
Central Oklahoma won the 29-team tournament with 106.5 points, nine points better than second-place Indianapolis. Adams State (89), Wisconsin-Parkside (88.5), and McKendree (86.5) rounded out the to five. Pitt-Johnstown and Mercyhurst finished in a tie for 12th-place with 58.5 points.
“It resembles the national tournament,” Pecora said.
“That’s why we came. We wanted to see where we would fit in nationally and where the individuals would fit in. This is where wrestlers can see what it takes to be a national champion and an All-American.”
Biddle, who was the No. 5-seed at 174, finished with a 6-1 record as he split his wins with three technical falls and three falls. Biddle used a 19-2 technical fall at 5:30 to defeat Lindenwood’s Brian Flanagan in the first round, then scored an 18-2 technical fall over 12th-seeded Jimmy Laconte (Western Colorado) at 5:47 to advance to the quarterfinals, where he suffered a 4-3 loss to third-seeded Andrew Sams.
Biddle bounced back with his third technical fall of the tournament in the third round of the consolations, before pinning Findlay’s No. 13-seeded Hunter Reed at 1:10 and McKendree’s No. 2 seed Josh Jones at 2:14 in the consolation bracket. Biddle closed out the tournament with another pin. This time at 1:15 over seventh-seeded Max Bruss (Maryville) to claim third-place.
Ealy, seeded sixth at 149, cruised into the semifinals. After a major decision to open the tournament in a preliminary round match, Ealy pinned Minnesota State-Mankato’s Declan Malone at 2:48, won a 10-0 major decision over 16th-seeded Jake Haskins (Lake Erie), and dealt Colorado Mesa’s seventh-seeded Darick LaPaglia a 2-0 loss. In the semifinals, third-seeded Brik Filippo (Central Oklahoma) held off Ealy, 5-3, and top-seeded Noah Hermosillo (Adams State) earned a 5-3 win over Ealy in the consolation semifinals.
Ealy then defeated LaPaglia a second time in the tournament, 3-2, to finish fifth.
Seeded sixth at 125, Siszka earned a spot in the quarterfinals with a 15-0 technical fall at 5:15 over Central Missouri’s Trevor Wishne and a 6-4 decision over Seton Hill’s Frank Bonura. Third-seeded Christia Mejia (McKendree) held off Siszka, 5-3, in the quarters.
Siszka was able to defeat seventh-seeded Melvin Rubio (Queens), but was pinned by 10th-seeded Evan Carrigan (Newberry), sending him to the eighth-place match against top-seeded Nick Daggett (North Carolina-Pembroke).
In that match, Daggett was forced to medical forfeit, giving Siszka seventh-place.
