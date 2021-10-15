CRESSON, Pa. – Three Cresson residents were arrested after authorities raided a home in Cresson Township, seizing drug money, paraphernalia and several firearms, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Friday.
Authorities raided a residence in the 7900 block of Admiral Peary Highway.
Arrested were Kenneth Milko, 32, Jacob Simmons, 35, and Chris McDaniels, 37.
Milko is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Simmons was arrested on outstanding warrants.
McDaniels was arrested on a probation violation.
Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County SERT, the state office of Attorney General, U.S. Marshals Service, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Detective Bureau, Cresson Township police and Cresson Borough police were involved in the investigation, along with Johnstown police.
“This case demonstrates the resources available to all corners of Cambria County and how those resources are used to keep our citizens safe,” Neugebauer said.
“Citizens are reminded to report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something.”
