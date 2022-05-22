JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Three people were transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center following a crash late Saturday in Summerhill Township.
According to Cambria County 911 officials, the crash occurred at 11 p.m. at the intersection of Beaver Run Avenue and Cedar Street and at least one of the individuals was entrapped.
Beaverdale, Portage and Adams Township fire departments responded as well as Portage, East Hills and Ebensburg EMS units.
