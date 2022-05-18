As expected, suspended District Attorney Jeff Thomas' hearing has been scheduled to occur at Somerset County Courthouse on charges related to an alleged Windber pursuit involving a witness.
The hearing is set for June 22.
Thomas entered "not guilty" pleas May 3 to citations related to accusations that he pursued a witness in a sexual assault case against him and struck the person’s vehicle.
That means a summary trial will be held before a county judge to settle the matter.
Out-of-county judges have been assigned to handle Thomas' to avoid the perception of conflict of interest issues because Somerset County judges have all served in the same courtrooms and courthouse as Thomas.
Thomas is also awaiting a preliminary hearing in Cambria County on allegations he assaulted his wife last year, and, separately, a September trial on allegations he sexually assaulted a Windber woman.
Thomas had his law license and pay suspended and is unable to serve at his post unless the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court reinstates his license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.