Dear Dr. Roach: I have suffered from constant headaches for years. I have had an evaluation by a neurologist, with all kinds of X-rays and scans. Who in the medical field deals with headaches that never go away? They may get to a dull ache, but I always know they are there. – C.V.
Answer: Chronic daily headache is a concern I hear occasionally. In my experience as a primary care doctor, the No. 1 cause is medication overuse headache.
Most people I have seen with this have had migraines that were treated with short-term pain relief medicines for so long that the body became accustomed to the medication.
Anytime the medication is stopped, the pain returns, leading to continuous use and continuous headache. In these cases, the medicine must be stopped, and different types of medications are used to get someone through the process of getting off the medication.
There are other possibilities.
Although chronic migraine can cause very frequent headaches, a person with unrelenting migraine is unusual. Similarly, people can have chronic tension headaches but for them never to relent is outside my experience.
If the pain were only on one side, the diagnosis could be an unusual condition called “hemicrania continua,” which can be unremitting.
All neurologists have expertise in migraine and other headaches, but some neurologists make headache their sole focus.
Seek out a neurologist with special expertise in evaluation and treatment of headaches.
