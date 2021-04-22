I am a dad. I am a husband. I am exhausted. And I am clueless.
I’d like to pretend I am figuring it out, but, honestly, the only thing I am learning is that daily I’m lost.
Children change by the moment. Each and every child is different and has their challenges, but they also bring the greatest joy.
My only saving grace in parenting is knowing the author of grace. Through parenting, I have a new perspective of the heavenly father. Our God is a God of love, humor, honesty, emotion, tears, anger, frustration, exhaustion, and most of all grace.
Here is a little background on what this column is all about.
My name is Josh Knipple and I am in full-time ministry here in the Johnstown area. Because of my job, I have the incredible blessing of being able to work from home, and my wife works as a speech therapist.
More than five years ago, our son Eli was born, and we had to make a major decision. We decided that, because I would have an easier time working from home, he would just stay with me during the day instead of taking him to daycare.
In my mind, I thought that it would be a piece of cake, plenty of time to work on messages, do stuff for the church and meet with people, while every so often changing a diaper. I had no clue what I was in store for, and the first month (OK, five years) was a challenge for me.
I would love to say I have it figured out at this point, but every day and every child brings about something new.
I would get my thoughts going on a message, and 10 minutes in, Eli would start crying. I would get him changed, and a few minutes later he’d be crying because he was bored or had gas.
Then he would need changed, and the pattern continued on and on. People would ask how I was doing with it and I would tell them, “Honestly, I’m exhausted.”
It gave me a whole new perspective and respect for stay-at-home moms. I would feel bad because Lindsey would come home and ask what I had accomplished or done that day?
“Well, nothing,” would usually be my response, or, like, one load of laundry or the dishes. On a good day, maybe both.
I had all kinds of plans in my head of what I could do – renovations, construction, ministry, and my list kept growing. I had always been used to being busy with work, so this new type of life I had a hard time with, balancing my schedule and raising a child.
It has now been almost five years and three more children, and I wouldn’t trade one day of it for the world. I have thankfully learned how to work my schedule (sort of) to get my work done around their naps, humbled myself enough to ask others for help when needed, and, most importantly, learned to just enjoy the time with our kids.
God has truly blessed my time with them and given me a whole new perspective on my faith by now allowing me to see Him through the eyes of a child. I have always gone to church, been a believer for more than 20 years, but nothing, and I mean nothing, opened my eyes to God’s love like having a child of my own.
These are my stories. I hope you can relate.
Josh Knipple is the pastor of Crucified Ministries and serves locally as a full-time missionary. His heart is outreach, building relationships with anyone that he encounters. He lives in the Johnstown area with his wife Lindsey and their four children.
