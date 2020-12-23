Almost every client who has met with therapist Ellen Stewart in the past few months has been asked a version of the same question – “Are you suicidal?” – during each separate session.
Stewart feels the need to check, even if there is no outward indication, due to the overwhelming circumstances engulfing people right now as they work to mentally, physically and emotionally get through the isolation, stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been really surprised at the candidness and the vulnerability in sharing that people really are struggling with suicidal thoughts,” Stewart said. “Not like they have a plan and they’re going to go do it, but more so ‘I am looking for options how to manage the pain, and this looks like an option. I’m not going to take it, but I am looking at the options.’ ”
The question has been exceptionally pertinent during the holiday season.
“People are spinning right now,” said Stewart, who works at Croyle-Nielsen Therapeutic Associates. “Holidays bring up good and bad. It’s a real trigger time of the year. Suicide rates go up this time of year. Suicide rates have already doubled. People are feeling helpless again and hopeless. They’re feeling unsupported as well.”
Stewart noted that “depression tends to peak at the holiday time, but I’ve never seen it peak like it is right now.”
Adam Kleinman, owner of Choices Clinical Counseling, concurred about the high level of depression in the community right now.
“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it,” Kleinman said. “And when I say worst, just the level of isolation, depression with people is really getting severe. I’m seeing more severe response to it, people thinking about hurting themselves. It’s just really getting difficult. Because, if you think about what this really is doing to us, it’s taking away our actual human nature to connect. It’s taking what makes us humans really and just getting rid of it. You can’t see anybody. You can’t see your family. You can’t go out to dinner. There are all these restrictions and regulations.”
‘Perpetual fear state’
The pandemic has permeated every aspect of life from global politics to grocery shopping.
More than 300,000 Americans have died from contracting the disease, leaving millions of loved ones to grieve, often in solitude. Nearly 8 million citizens have fallen into poverty since the summer as a result of the mitigation efforts that have led to businesses closing.
People are staying at home – surrounded by the same walls day after day – and then only going out with a mask on their faces and hand sanitizer at the ready, while others have taken the pandemic far less seriously, even calling it a hoax.
Images of medical workers in personal protection equipment, obituary after obituary mentioning COVID, and long lines for food giveaways to those in need have become commonplace.
The “perpetual fear state,” as Kleinman described the situation, has led to a wave of new people seeking therapy and exacerbated situations for individuals already dealing with depression and anxiety.
“If you’ve got somebody that already leans a little more depressed, or a little more anxious or has a history of childhood trauma, they’re going to respond a little worse, just because things were already rough, and this really added fuel to the fire,” said Kleinman, who has not been able to take on any new clients for a month or more because of the increased demand already on his schedule. “It’s the isolation portion of things, the fear that it’s causing because everybody is so uncertain as to where it’s going. We’re in what – Month 10 – and this has been going on for almost a year now.”
Kleinman explained that people might experience long-term mental and physical issues because of being in this long-term fight-or-flight state.
“We’re going to be learning about this for years, how it’s affecting us psychologically, emotionally,” he said. “I can tell you it ain’t good. Physically, how is this going to affect chances for stroke long term or chances of getting a heart attack?”
Stewart said the effect “depends on what people do with the pain.”
“Just like when we go to the gym or we exercise, our muscles tear down, they hurt and then they repair,” Stewart said. “That’s what makes us stronger. If we avoid the pain that we’re feeling, the pain will go underground and wait for us. To face the pain and to work through it and to findsupport to go through the pain helps people to be able to let it go and not hold onto it and have it manifest in the future. It makes them stronger and more resilient when they are able to process through the pain. But it’s hard to let pain do the work. It’s very hard to do.”
Regardless of the mental health issue, Stewart said, “the most important thing is to be real, to be honest, to recognize you need help, to ask for help and to be willing to receive it. It is a sign of strength to be able to evaluate your life and see what you need. It is a sign of vulnerability to reach out to other people and to be connected as we can during this time of isolation. It is a sign of growth to be able to receive what other people have to offer.”
Taking a break
Stewart has taken a brief respite from meeting with clients in recent days.
During this past year, two close family members died, her mother faced a life-threatening medical situation, and her husband has been working as an emergency room doctor dealing with COVID patients.
All the while, she has been helping others with their own depression and anxiety about the pandemic and other issues in their lives.
“Right now, I’m not handling it very well,” Stewart said. “I’m not sleeping well, which is one of the symptoms that I always look for. If people can’t go to sleep, or they can’t stay asleep, or they wake up early, that’s signs of anxiety or depression kicking up. I have chosen to lighten my load for a short period of time, so that I can manage the increased demands put upon me by my own family. For example, I had to take off from now to Christmas. I hadn’t planned on it.”
There are times when Stewart feels she needs a break from trying to push through.
“That can mean that we’re ordering dinner out,” Stewart said. “It could mean I’m just not going to do as much for the holidays as I have in the past. It also might mean that I need to go for a long walk and cry.”
Kleinman, as he often does, has sought counseling as a way to help him better assist others seeking mental health treatment.
“I’m doing good,” Kleinman said. “I always focus on my mental health because if I don’t keep my stuff together I’m really not good to anybody. I pop in and out of counseling to keep myself clearheaded. Exercise, eat well, take care of myself overall, make sure I’m meditating, managing stress, if there’s an issue with someone I don’t let it fester. I try to handle all of my stuff very directly. … I always tell people, if you’re seeing a counselor that’s not been in counseling, pick a new counselor.”
