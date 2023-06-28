Laurel Hill is one of the most prominent geological features in southwestern Pennsylvania.
What most folks simply call “the mountain” serves as a scenic backdrop to dozens of communities in five counties along its 70-mile expanse. Roughly eight miles wide, the ridge rises 2,004 feet from its base elevation of 990 feet at the Youghiogheny River, peaking at 2,994 feet at the top of Seven Springs Mountain Resort’s Gunnar chairlift. The long mound of earth can easily be recognized on satellite photos taken from thousands of miles in space.
A hike atop Laurel Hill is actually a walk on an ancient coastal sea and delta bottom— one that’s been forced upward by an enormous tectonic plate collision. Like a ripple in a giant carpet of debris layers, the long upside-down U-shape is what geologists call an anticline. When Pennsylvania became the epicenter of a slow collision with the African plate to help form super-continent Pangea, anticlines formed from Maine to Georgia. Laurel Hill, and Chestnut Ridge to its west, are unique in that they are the last two anticlines in the Appalachians.
“The Appalachian mountains themselves are the result of four pulses, or continental collisions that date back to about a billion years ago,” said Steve Lindberg, professor at Pitt-Johnstown’s Energy and Earth Resources department. Moving at a rate of just an inch per year, the African plate’s final pulse formed Pennsylvania’s ridges. “The Appalachian Mountains are certainly one of the oldest mountains in the world,” he stated. The Atlas Mountains in northwestern African were formed in the same event before that plate drifted eastward to form the Atlantic Ocean.
“That was the big Appalachian mountain-forming event,” said Lindberg. “All of the ancient ocean sediments were shoved up and folded into the Appalachian mountain chain, which over the last 290-300 million years have been eroding. Back at the height of the collision the Appalachians were probably as high and as extensive and majestic as the present-day Himalayan mountain chain.” At that time geologists speculate Pennsylvania was located ten degrees below the equator. Like the vast distances of the universe, Lindberg said the circumstances are almost beyond human comprehension.
The Laurel Hill anticline is a little over 100 miles long, but has gorges that have isolated its 70-mile midsection. Those two deep gorges were carved out by the Conemaugh River on the ridge’s northeastern end and by the Youghiogheny River on the southwestern end. The rivers existed before the great upheaval, carving as the land rose up around them and exposing cross sections of the ancient seabed’s layers. “It’s interesting in that you get all of these different environments, going from the swamps, the coal measures, to the marine limestones. And then you get very large sandstone deposits, big storm deposits, deposition from large river complexes and so on,” said Bill Brice, Professor Emeritus at Pitt-Johnstown, and contributor to the original Hiker’s Guide to the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. “You got a variety of different kinds of environments represented through time all in this one stack.”
As the younger layers split apart when the mountain rose up, the older layers became exposed at the crest. That 340-million-year-old Mauch Chunk and Burgoon sandstone— and in some places the 400-million-year-old Shenango layer, are what lies across the summit.
Like a giant, fat centipede the ridge has appendages that run perpendicular to its wide top, with deep hollows on either side of them. “That’s the plunging part of the anticline,” said Brice. “The ridge was pushed up higher in some areas and lower in others.” Dissection by high gradient streams over time has added to their definition.
The British called them “feet” on the Forbes expedition in 1758, and laid the military road to Fort Ligonier on their crowned surfaces for easier passage. George Washington crossed the ridge at least twice on that mission.
Purely obstacles on that operation, Laurel Hill and the Allegheny Front were topics of discussion across the Atlantic for British Commander in Chief John Ligonier. Brigadier Gen. John Forbes’ rudimentary drawings of pine trees west of Fort Bedford served as the only visual reference.
Like an out-of-place dried-up creek bed the road’s scar still remains in sections of the mountain.
Before the 1750s only trading trails criss-crossed the mountain—used by many of the same native American tribes that kept the ridge part of New France for four-and-a-half years. West of colonial boundaries, Laurel Hill was the frontier. It was up for grabs. Falling into British hands for a score after the fall of Fort Duquesne, it eventually became part of the newly-formed United States.
For many years crossing over Laurel Hill via the Forbes Road, and later the 1790 Road, was the gateway to the Ohio Country and the great interior.
Disregarding a treaty with native Americans promising to not venture west of Fort Bedford, the white man not only pushed deep into the Ohio country but stripped the ridge of its virgin timber from one end to the other. Logging companies over-harvested chestnut, hemlock, and all species of hardwoods to feed tanneries, coal mines and iron furnaces that operated on its flanks. “When you’re talking about the ridge itself, anywhere from the late 1800s to the early 1900s, most all of it was logged, and then some areas were logged repeatedly over time,” said Ed Callihan District Forester, Forbes State Forest.
Once lined by trees with enormous trunks until they passed from lightning, forest fires or old age, the mountain became dotted with lumber camps and narrow gauge railroads such as the Pittsburgh, Westmoreland and Somerset line. Railroads ran through a tangled mess of dried “slashings”, which sparked frequent fires. Today the abandoned main line beds and their spurs are used by hikers, mountain-bikers and cross country skiers. “A lot of our trails and roads fall on those old grades,”
said Callihan.
President Roosevelt’s Civilian Conservation Corps recruits planted new trees to restore the mountain, and today Laurel Hill is home to five nature reserves and natural areas, three downhill ski resorts, two state game lands, the Forbes State Forest, and seven state parks— one of which includes the Laurel Highlands Hiking Trail. “The trail covers quite a few geological periods as you go from one end to the other,” said Bill Brice, who has hiked it with his family since its construction.
From plant fossils and ancient campsites, to vanished pioneer settlements and remnants of plane wrecks, the ridge holds many secrets. On its back and in its hollows Laurel Hill has its own unique story to tell.
