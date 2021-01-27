SOMERSET – When Harry Beal was a teen growing up in Greenville Township, his father wanted him to work alongside him underground in the coal mines.
Instead, Beal went underwater – eventually becoming an original Navy SEAL after coercing his father to permit him to enlist at 17 years old, he said in an article published in The Tribune-Democrat in 2015.
Recognized locally as America's first SEAL, the Somerset County man died Tuesday at the age of 90, his obituary shows.
Beal entered the Navy in 1948 and became a Gunner's Mate aboard the Shenandoah and USS-Tarawa. By 1955, he joined the Navy's underwater demolition team – a predecessor to the SEAL Team formed by President John F Kennedy in 1962 to counter guerrilla war tactics.
Beal said he was the first to sign up because of a dare by his best friend, fellow Navy veteran Harry Williams.
“Williams said, ‘You don’t have the guts to sign that,'" Beal told the Cumberland Times-News in 2015. “I walked up and signed and he was standing there behind me and he signed it.”
Records indicate Kennedy formed two teams in 1962 the west coast-based Seal Team One and Seal Team Two, which was based at Virginia Beach.
Beal told The Tribune-Democrat in 1992 he was one of just 50 men picked to serve in the original program.
For his sons in the 1960s, duty often called "Dad" away. His son, Merle, estimated Beal spent 7 1/2 years of the 20 he was in the Navy on base or in deployment – oftentimes on top-secret missions.
But when he could, he'd often take his sons with him to the base where he trained, Merle said, recalling fond memories practicing judo with SEAL members, sharing sea rations or getting a glimpse of "some of the fastest boats you've ever seen in your life."
When friends boasted about James Bond's feats, "I'd tell them I saw the real thing everyday. Because the SEALS, they were like superheroes," Merle Beal said.
Of course, there was the deadly serious side to Harry Beal's role, too.
In his 1992 interview, he described serving as a SEAL as an honor – and a life-changer, in many ways.
"It's a clandestine outfit that goes all over the world, works with other countries – does the things that you'd read in books," Harry Beal said at the time. "But the other side of the coin is that people never see the thing that affects you the rest of your life. Fortunately for me, I'm still alive."
Beal's obituary indicates the Somerset County man served as a SEAL team instructor before retiring in 1968.
He went straight back to Meyersdale, Merle Beal said.
"He could have went anywhere," Merle Beal said. "But he wanted to go back home. He loved Meyersdale."
U.S Rep John Joyce honored Beal with a proclamation at the U.S. Capitol in 2019 and the Navy veteran now has a Meyersdale bridge named in his honor.
"(Beal) was a true patriot and trailblazer," Joyce wrote this week. "After a remarkable life of service, Mr. Beal has left an indelible legacy on the Meyersdale community and our nation."
Merle Beal said his father stayed as active as possible up until the last year or two.
At 87, he sometimes rode 30 miles a day on the Great Allegheny Passage near his home.
"He gave it a good run," he said.
Beal died early Tuesday while a sudden winter storm rolled into the area, bringing freezing rain and a comforting reminder that he was ready to go, Merle Beal said.
The Navy veteran would often tell him that when the worst weather would sweep in, "That's when we go to work – we always go in the worst weather."
"And that's what he did," Merle Beal said.
Price Funeral Services is handling arrangements for Beal. His family is holding a private service Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.