Dear Dr. Roach: I recently watched a TV program about vaccines. I’ve always thought that vaccines dated to Jenner and his cowpox vaccine. The program pointed out that before Jenner started experimenting, some countries (the program mentioned Africa, India and China) had a tradition of cutting the arm of a healthy person and then smearing the cut with material from the sores of a person infected by smallpox. The healthy person would then contract smallpox but had milder symptoms, and the death rate was reduced by something like 90%.
Why the difference? With my medical background from watching hours of “General Hospital” during college, I would think that introducing the smallpox virus into a person through variolation wouldn’t have much of a different effect than catching it from an infected person. I was wondering if you could provide an answer. – J.N.
Answer: This is indeed the history of smallpox prevention prior to vaccination, which was developed by Edward Jenner in 1796. Variolation (the name comes from “variola,” the Latin name for smallpox) uses infectious particles from a person with smallpox to deliberately infect another person, usually with a needle – although in Asia and Africa, the dried smallpox scabs were sometimes blown into the nose. It’s critical to recall that variolation always had risks. Many people died, including two of the sons of King George III.
The risk of death from variolation could be reduced by using a person with a very mild case of smallpox as the source of the virus; sometimes the material was treated with steam or herbs, reducing the number of virus particles and making the process safer – but never completely safe. The death rate from variolation was estimated to be 1% to 2%, compared with 15% to 30% from smallpox.
Jenner knew the common belief that dairy maids almost never got smallpox and hypothesized that the related disease cowpox might protect a person. Having found a dairy maid with active cowpox, he inoculated an 8-year-old boy, who got mildly sick nine days after inoculation. Two months later, an inoculation of smallpox into the boy produced no disease. Inoculation of cowpox proved to be effective. The Latin name for cow is “vacca,” so Jenner named his process “vaccination,” and by 1800, vaccination, which was much safer than variolation, had spread to many European countries, and to the United States, where President Thomas Jefferson set up a national vaccination program.
Learning from informational shows about vaccines is great.
I’m not so sure about the medical accuracy of “General Hospital.”
Dear Dr. Roach I take 2.5 milligrams of Eliquis twice daily. I also take 100 milligrams of levothyroxine an hour or two before the Eliquis in the morning. During the day, I try to take vitamins. After dinner I take 20 milligrams of Lasix, as I don’t like running to the bathroom if I am not at home.
At bedtime, I take my Eliquis along with Cartia and metoprolol. How far from the time I take the meds and vitamins should I take the Lasix? – S.L.
Answer:: I ran all your medications through a drug interaction checker and found no major issues. Both diltiazem (Cartia) and metoprolol can slow the heart rate, and the Cartia can slightly increase the blood level of the apixaban (Eliquis). Finally, high doses (usually 80 milligrams or more) of furosemide can increase thyroxine levels of the blood.
However, none of these is likely to cause problems, so you can take the medications at whatever time is convenient, as long as your doctor doesn’t want you taking it at a particular time.
I would caution you about calcium, which can reduce absorption of thyroid medication.
Your pharmacist probably has a similar program to mine to check for interactions, but pharmacists have great expertise in medication interactions and are your first resource for asking questions like this.
