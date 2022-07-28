Dear Dr. Roach: What is the best medicine for arthritis? My doctor prescribed diclofenac sodium, and another doctor said it will damage my liver and kidney with prolonged usage. As you know, arthritis is a chronic disease.
Let me know what medicine I can use for arthritis. – A.A.
Answer: I’m assuming you mean osteoarthritis, the most common type, not an inflammatory arthritis such as rheumatoid arthritis. If you don’t know which type you have, ask your doctor, since inflammatory arthritis needs very different and aggressive treatment.
The best medicine for osteoarthritis probably isn’t medicine; it’s exercise. For people who are early on in the course of arthritis, a regular exercise program improves both pain and function, but for people with more advanced arthritis, exercise may become more difficult to do. Severe hip and knee arthritis often benefit from swimming, where the load is taken off the joints and allows for less painful movement.
Diclofenac is a commonly used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that is effective for many people. All NSAIDs can cause stomach damage, including irritation, bleeding and ulcers. Heart disease remains a concern, although diclofenac in particular seems less likely than others to cause this.
People with kidney disease need to be very careful about taking NSAIDs, as they can sometimes cause kidney disease. Liver disease is quite unusual with diclofenac.
Some people, such as those with knee and hand arthritis, can do very well with topical NSAIDs such as diclofenac gel.
It has little (if any) risk of the gastrointestinal, heart, kidney or liver concerns. When topical therapy isn’t effective, most people choose to continue taking these medications, even after being counseled on the low but not zero risk of toxicity.
They are sometimes the most effective medication treatment.
More severe arthritis should prompt a discussion about additional therapies, such as injections and surgery.
