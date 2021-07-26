Dear Dr. Roach: I ruptured my Achilles tendon playing basketball seven years ago at the age of 49. I was able to recover and continue playing. My question has to do with others who have suffered from this: Why do so many young people appear to tear their Achilles? I can think of a handful of guys I know who have recently done this, and all of them are in their 20s or 30s. I don’t remember this happening when I was at their age.
Is there an increase in the number of young people tearing/rupturing their Achilles at such a young age? And if so, what is this attributable to? – F.H.
Answer: There is indeed an increase in the rate of rupture of the Achilles tendon. Experts have attributed this to increased vigorous physical activity. Competitive sprinters, decathletes, soccer players, jumpers and basketball players all have a greater than 10% lifetime risk of tendon rupture.
The most common age for this to happen is 30-40, and it’s about five times more likely in men than women.
A class of antibiotics, which includes ciprofloxacin, is associated with increased risk of tendon rupture within a month of taking it. Surgical consultation should occur immediately after tendon rupture, although not everyone will need surgery.
Dear Dr. Roach: Nine years ago, I had two surgeries related to spinal stenosis, fusing C4-C7 and L5-S1. I’m concerned about two relatively new issues: extreme muscle cramping in my neck and, more concerning, a sciatic-type pain that starts developing after about an hour of driving, a pain that significantly increases over the next hour. Stopping and walking for a few minutes alleviates the pain and allows me to continue driving. Any suggestions to correct these issues? I’m 70 years old. – D.H.
Answer: Fusion is commonly performed in surgical treatment for spinal stenosis, a condition where the spinal cord or one of the nerve roots is compressed by the hard structures in and around the spine.
Unfortunately, fusion at one (or more) levels of the spine tends to put more pressure on the remaining areas, and people who develop spinal stenosis in one part of the spine may do so in another part of the spine.
I think it is worth a re-evaluation (which may include imaging studies) to look for any areas of nerve compression. The major symptoms of spinal stenosis are pain, numbness and weakness.
Cramping is not a common symptom, so I would be concerned there may be something else going on. Your regular doctor is probably the best place to start.
