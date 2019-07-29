A feed problem has sidetracked tonight's planned radio broadcast of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League playoff game between Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors and Martella's Pharmacy.
The teams are playing Game 4 of their championship series at Sargent's Stadium at the Point, with Carpenter leading the series 2 games to 1.
The WCRO radio link is not working. The game was to be available on www.tribdem.com.
Check back for future JCBL and AAABA Tournament games.
