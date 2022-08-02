A surge of hot air from the Southwest has its sights set on part of the northeastern United States this week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
AccuWeather senior meteorologist Paul Walker said the timing of thunderstorms Thursday will determine how high temperatures rise in Johnstown.
The later the storm, the hotter it will be, he said.
“If you have things to do outside on Thursday, try to do them early in the morning, before it warms up,” Walker said.
The City of Johnstown could see temperatures in the low 90s Fahrenheit on Thursday, while temperatures in areas with higher elevations such as Richland Township would be in the mid- to upper 80s, he said.
Thursday’s heat spike is likely to be more extreme across areas farther to the north, including New England and upstate New York, than in locations farther to the south in the mid-Atlantic.
Temperatures in New York and New England are expected to peak near 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which will be the hottest weather of the year, according to AccuWeather.
Even though the hot spell will not be a long-lasting one, especially when compared to the heat wave during the second half of July, a number of locations across the Northeast will challenge long-standing record highs that date as far back as the 1920s.
Whether temperatures climb to the highest levels of the season or not, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will soar to dangerous levels up and down the northeastern seaboard, particularly during the biggest spike in temperatures that will occur on Thursday.
National Weather Service senior meteorologist Greg DeVoir said temperatures will rise to the mid-80s on Wednesday, approach 90 in Johnstown between noon and 6 p.m. Thursday, and then return to the 70s on Friday. He said temperatures will be much hotter in the southeastern parts of the state.
Temperatures are expected to lower Thursday night as a trough of low pressure moves eastward through the Ohio River valley, nudging the hottest air out of the region, DeVoir said.
He said people should trust common sense to stay safe during the hottest times on Thursday.
“Obviously, stay hydrated, check on the elderly and make sure they have a cool place to go, and make sure pets have enough water,” he said. “Schedule strenuous activity for the morning or evening hours – commonsense things.”
