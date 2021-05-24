Dear Dr. Roach: My doctor prescribed a statin for me to reduce my LDL cholesterol, which was at 131. My HDL was 70. I stopped taking it after three weeks because I was experiencing pulled muscles at the top of each hamstring. I run 20 miles a week.
Thirty-five years of running and this had never happened. Now, two years later, I read an article about milk thistle reducing LDL. I began taking it daily three months ago, and at my annual physical two weeks ago my blood test results showed a reduction in LDL to 105 and HDL at 71. My doctor and I were surprised and pleased. The only difference in my lifestyle was the milk thistle. Have you had any experience with patients reducing LDL when taking a milk thistle supplement? – Anon.
Answer: Milk thistle has been shown to reduce LDL cholesterol. The best evidence comes from people who also had diabetes.
However, it is unknown whether milk thistle provides the same benefit in reducing heart disease risk that statins do. Not all treatments that reduce cholesterol are proven to reduce the risk of heart attack.
Because supplements are not regulated the way prescription drugs are, you are reliant on the manufacturer’s word that they are providing you with the correct product. A 2019 review of available milk thistle products showed dramatic variability in the amount of the active ingredients and levels of pesticide residuals, mycotoxins and bacterial contamination.
Despite some benefit seen in trials, the poor quality of available products in the U.S. prevents me from recommending milk thistle as treatment to lower LDL. I’d recommend considering a trial of a different statin. Pravastatin, fluvastatin and pitavastatin have lower risk of muscle effects than other statins.
Dear Dr. Roach: We’ve been very interested in your advice about possible interactions between the COVID vaccines and certain medications or treatments.
What about the effect of antibiotics on vaccine effectiveness? I was given 10 days of Bactrim for a recurring infection several days after receiving my first Pfizer shot, and then told to switch to a stronger antibiotic (Augmentin) for 10 days about the same time as my second Pfizer shot. Could those antibiotics have reduced the effect of my vaccines? – S.K.
Answer: No, antibiotics should not interfere with the effectiveness of any of the available COVID vaccines. I generally recommend that a person who is feeling very unwell due to bacterial infection postpone vaccination, if only because the combination of vaccine side effects on top of systemic infection would be unpleasant indeed. But if you are generally well and have no fever, the vaccine is safe to give, with high effectiveness and low risk of serious side effects.
