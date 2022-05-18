SOMERSET – A Summerhill man was sentenced in Somerset County court on Wednesday to state prison after pleading guilty in February to sexually assaulting two 15-year-old girls, authorities said.
President Judge D. Gregory Geary sentenced Raymond David Wonders, 27, of Cheyanne Street, to 15 months to 84 months in state prison. He also must register as a life-time sex offender.
He was given credit for 372 days time served. After his release, Wonders must serve 36 months supervised probation and register as a sex offender.
Wonders pleaded guilty in February to aggravated indecent assault and statutory sexual assault with a person less than 16 years old.
State police in Somerset said Wonders assaulted the girls between November 2020 and March 2021.
In one case, troopers said Wonders used Snapchat and text messaging to contact a 15-year-old girl. Wonders assaulted the girl on March 6 in his Jeep that was parked near a pond surrounded by fields along Berkey Road.
In another case, Wonders dated a 15-year-old girl from November 2020 until March 2021.
One of the girls was reportedly pregnant.
Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said the commonwealth was able to proceed without results of a paternity test.
Wonders must register for life under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.
"Our goal is to put sex offenders behind bars, especially those who hurt our children," Metzgar said.
Wonders was represented by public defender Sara Huston.
