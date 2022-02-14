Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 76-year-old man in good health. Around February 2021, either just before or just after my first COVID-19 vaccination, I noticed a difference in my taste. I am aware that this can be related to COVID-19 infection. My smell is OK and while I can taste fruits, vegetables, juices, wine/beer, salads, butter, etc., I have trouble fully tasting food that doesn’t have a lot of flavor to begin with, such as meats, seafood, breads, cheese, pasta, nuts, etc. Some have no flavor and some partial flavor; other times, there is some flavor as I take a bite but it diminishes quickly. I have never had any symptoms of COVID-19 or even a sniffle in 2019 to present and have had all three vaccinations but the timing of this issue is suspect. Could I have had COVID-19 and not known it? Could it just be my tastebuds, or should I see a doctor for an evaluation? – B.J.
Answer: New onset of change in smell or taste around February 2021 is highly likely due to COVID-19 infection, and there are many cases of people who otherwise had no symptoms but developed this issue.
While most people have loss of both smell and taste, it is possible to develop one without the other. Losing taste without smell is probably the least common.
Loss of sense of smell seems to be related to injury to supporting cells in the nose, but the mechanism for taste loss isn’t so well-known. While this is a common problem with COVID-19 infection, it has only rarely been reported with vaccination.
There are other potential causes. Some medications, such as ACE inhibitors, may cause loss of taste. This may actually be related to the mechanism by which COVID-19 causes taste changes. Infections in the mouth, some inflammatory diseases, mineral deficiencies and neurological diseases are other potential causes, but in absence of any other symptoms, none of these seem likely.
Dear Dr. Roach: I love the taste of salt, but I know it is bad for me due to my high blood pressure, so I switched to a salt substitute containing potassium chloride. What are the pros and cons of switching? – H.Y.
Answer: A recent large trial showed that salt substitutes are a good idea for older adults at high cardiovascular risk. Those who were in the group who switched to a salt substitute had a lower risk of heart attack and stroke than those who continued to use regular salt.
I have occasionally seen high potassium levels in people who were using blood pressure medications, such as ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers. People on these medicines or potassium-sparing diuretics, such as triamterene or spironolactone, should check with their doctors before using a salt substitute and should get blood levels checked periodically.
