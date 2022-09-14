Penn Cambria graduate receives memorial scholarship
Ethan Stipanovich, son of Michael and Christa Stipanovich, of Cresson, has received the Denis T. Bozella Memorial Scholarship.
Stipanovich, a graduate of Penn Cambria High School, is pursuing a degree in culinary arts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Punxsutawney.
The Denis T. Bozella Memorial Scholarship Fund is managed by George F. and Andrea A. Pyo, of Cresson.
Southern New Hampshire announces president’s list
The following students have been named to the summer term president’s list at Southern New Hampshire University:
Cambria County
Colver: Hope Meagher.
Dunlo: Alexander Varljen.
Johnstown: Tina Cinko, Abigail Bartis, Skylar Haskins, Christine Law, Rick Law and Autumn Cassler.
Nanty Glo: Kathryn Antol.
Portage: Makenzi Jackson.
St. Michael: Samantha Price.
Somerset County
Salisbury: Miranda Sines.
Windber: Kegan Ashbrook.
Area students named to summer dean’s list
The following students have been named to the summer semester dean’s list at Southern New Hampshire University:
Cambria County
Colver: Emma Davis.
Fallentimber: Nadline Plessinger.
Johnstown: Richard Sanders.
Nanty Glo: Marie Jones.
Portage: Dave Hayes.
Indiana County
Homer City: Tonya Rising.
Somerset County
Cairnbrook: Samantha Talley.
Somerset: Emma Mostoller.
Penn Highlands awards scholarships to seniors
The following high school seniors have received scholarships from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Those receiving the presidential scholarship are:
Kelly Hern, of Rockwood Area High School, and Trinity Stewart, of Windber Area.
Those receiving the emerging leader scholarship are:
Madison Bender, of Cambria Heights; Quinn Charney, of Forest Hills; Hannah Dadura, of Conemaugh Township Area; Carmella Fredo, of Cambria Heights; Gianina Galli, of Central Cambria; Jesse James, of Central Cambria; Elijah Ketley, of Conemaugh Township Area; Katie Long, of Black- lick Valley; Hannah Miller, of Berlin Brothersvalley; Matthew Rozum, of Forest Hills; Hannah Tallion, of Windber Area; and Nathan Wholaver, of Cambria Heights.
Penn State Extension held event for 4-H members
A field day event was held by Penn State Extension for youth 4-H members to explore their interest in wildlife and forestry.
Audrey Marko, of Somerset County, received first place in the wildlife science competition.
