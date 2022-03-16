Johnstown Music league’s clubs perform piano recital
The Johnstown Music League’s junior clubs recently held its recital.
Piano solos by the Music Makers were Emily Cook, Lucy Cook, Lucy Goncher, Olivia Goncher, Adriel Manalang, David Mirilovich, Tori Mirilovich, Nolan Pribish, Addie Slatcoff, Nick Trotz and Margaret Webb.
Duets were performed by Lucy and Olivia Goncher and James and Margaret Webb.
Piano solos performed by the Chromatics were Laurel Bean, Ben Bellomo, Matthew Carbonara, Kaeda Cook, Liam Delaney, Sania Khan, James McKendree, Gabe Salem, Ayush Sridhar, James Webb, Sam Worst, Lucia Yuhas and Michelle Zheng.
Johnstown resident installed as DAR member
Colleen Walker, of Johnstown, has been installed as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Joseph Shantz Chapter.
She is an administrative assistant at Homestead Avenue United Methodist Church.
Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal decent from a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.
Area 4-H students receive Diamond Clover Award
The following received the Diamond Clover Award, the highest achievement in the Pennsylvania 4-H program at the state leadership conference:
• Hannah Brehm organized and led the planting of a community garden.
• Hunter Cornell hosted a nonperishable food drive.
• Julie Mitchell organized the growing and harvest of more than 500 pounds of acron squash for donation to the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank.
• Elizabeth Salsgiver established a library pantry for books, food and toiletries.
Local students named to president’s list at St. Francis
The following were named to the president’s list at St. Francis University:
Cambria County
Ashville: Cheyanne Beiswenger, Alyssa Martyak and McKenzie Watt.
Beaverdale: Kylie Bridge.
Carrolltown: Lauren Bender, Olivia Conrad and Bryce Lauer.
Colver: Hayden Knee and Megan Revesz.
Cresson: Matthew Kearney, Sara Muriceak, Isaac Repko and Meagan Wheeler.
Dysart: Kelsey Krug, Scott Riner and Zachary Smithmyer.
Ebensburg: Taylor Eckenrode, Alex Kiepert, Madison Lee, Ashlee Mazurak, Taylor Ostinowsky, Samuel Pilcher, Lauren Selfridge, Jaylee Sikora and Abigail Young.
Elton: Emma Simpson.
Gallitzin: Courtney Becher and Adrianna Boldizar.
Hastings: Mackenzie Blake and Macy Fry.
Johnstown: Nicole Baughman, Wendelyn Bintrim, Jill Brazill, Jonathon Heider, Nicholas McGowan, Kyra Ober, Michael Page, Teon Reed, Erika Seitz, Elizabeth Sprincz, Elizabeth Szekeresh, Tyler Tomechak and Julia Willason.
Lilly: Mattie Bossler, Alexis Eckenrode, Joshua Koval and Taylor Rabatin.
Loretto: Gabrielle Krug and Jocelyn Sheehan.
Nanty Glo: Madison Cummins.
Nicktown: Hunter Dumm.
Northern Cambria: Isabelle Cunningham, Jenna Ramsey and Caleb Stivanelli.
Patton: Andrew Christoff.
Portage: Alyssa Baxter, John Graessle, Tristen Gressick, Emma Kissell, Olivia Kissell, Hannah Papcun, Kiley Papcun and Ashlee Smithtro.
Revloc: Sarah Evans and Christina Hildebrand.
Summerhill: Darya Kirby.
Somerset County
Hollsopple: Alyssa Forish.
Rockwood: Savannah Clawson.
Shanksville: Matthew Hunsberger.
Somerset: Joseph Mazurkiewicz and Hadley Ware.
Windber: Antonio Campitell, Laiken Cassidy, Paige Debias, Britney Fogle and Kristan Niessner.
Indiana County
Homer City: Rachel Hall.
Armagh: Noah Slippy.
Westmoreland County
Ligonier: Emma Ferlan.
New Florence: Emily Boring and Sydney Sowers.
Seward: Laura Susick.
