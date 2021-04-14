Portage veteran notes 100th birthday
George Alexander, a lifelong resident of Portage, will celebrate his 100th birthday on April 24.
He is a World War II veteran, who fought in the European Theatre. He was a member of the U.S. Army 84th Infantry Division, 1st Armored Battalion, where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge under the command of Gen. George Patton.
After returning to Portage from the war, Alexander worked in the steel mills, U.S. Post Office, coal mines, as well as supervisor of the Portage Area school buses, and various part-time jobs. He was never idle.
When he wasn’t at his regular job, he was always available to help anyone in need.
With his strong mechanical ability, Alexander could fix anything he put his mind to.
Johnstown senior joins high school scholars
Andrew B. Gray, of Johnstown, has been selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.
The society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.
Gray, a senior at Greater Johnstown High School, is a member of marching band, indoor percussion, district orchestra, National Society of Leadership and Success, National Honor Society-Touchstone and Key Club.
Johnstown Music clubs perform in festival
The Johnstown Music League’s Chromatics and Music Makers Junior Clubs have participated in the Pittsburgh East Festival sponsored by the Pennsylania Federation of Music Clubs.
The students received superior ratings in the following events:
Piano solos: Alexzya Bjornberg, Matthew Carbona, Emily Cook, Kaeda Cook, Lucy Cook, Liam Delaney, Lucy Goncher, Olivia Goncher, Sonia Khan, James McKendree, Tristan Moss, James Webb, Margaret Webb, Samuel Worst, Rebecca Wright, Lucia Yuhas, Brian Zheng and Michelle Zheng.
Piano duets: Liam Delaney and Ayush Sridhar, and James and Margaret Webb.
Theory: Emily Cook, Kaeda Cook, Lucy Cook, Lucy Goncher, Olivia Goncher, James McKendree, Samuel Worst, Lucia Yuhas, and Michelle Zheng.
Penn Cambria senior accepts appointment
Carter Smith, son of Gary and Holly Smith, of Cresson, has accepted a fully qualified appointment to the U.S. Military Academy.
Smith, a senior at Penn Cambria High School, is a member of the Speech Club, theater, National Honor Society and football and basketball teams.
