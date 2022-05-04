IUP junior selected for summer fellowship
Scott Semelsberger, a junior biology pre-medicine major at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been selected for IUP’s 2022 Kopchick Summer Fellowship.
He will spend 10 weeks from June 6 to Aug. 12 engaged in research at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.
At IUP, Semelsberger works with IUP biology professor Dr. Cuong Diep, studying the ability of zebrafish to regenerate kidneys.
Understanding and manipulating the mechanisms behind essential proteins in this process could provide insights for future therapies to treat the millions of people who struggle with kidney disease.
At MD Anderson, Semelsberger will be working with Dr. Jeffrey Molldrem, who studies stem cell immunotherapies and how they can be used to treat hematological diseases such as leukemia.
After graduating from IUP, Semelsberger plans to attend medical school to become a physician-scientist.
Semelsberger, a member of the biology honors program, received the Sutton Scholarship, Sushak Research Award and an IUP Undergraduate Research Grant.
He is the co-author of a recently published study in the Journal of Visualized Experiments that presents a new in situ method for detecting gene expression in older zebrafish larvae.
Semelsberger received first-place at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania University biologists annual research conference for his oral presentation and received a grant from the organization.
He is a member of the biology honors program, Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society, Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society, the National Society of Leadership and Success, and Alpha Chi Sigma Honor chemistry fraternity, serving as the alumni coordinator of the chapter.
He is a biology student peer mentor and is a member of the American Medical Student Association.
Semelsberger has been trained as a medical assistant and did an internship in 2021 at Indiana Regional Medical Center’s center for orthopedics and sports medicine.
He received a biology undergraduate research experience grant and a scholarship for IUP’s Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research (U-SOAR) program and presented research at the U-SOAR symposium.
Semelsberger, son of Scott and Carolyn Semelsberger, of Northern Cambria, is a 2020 graduate of Bishop Carroll Catholic High School.
Johnstown resident receives award
Emily DeMartino, of Johnstown, has received the W.E.B. Dubois Academic Award at Clarion University of Pennsylvania.
The award is presented to a student who has a 3.5 or higher grade-point average and attended the spring and fall semesters of the prior year.
Somerset resident receives scholarship
Alivia Fritz, of Somerset, has received the Alumni Scholarship at Lebanon Valley College.
Fritz, a graduate of Somerset Area High School, is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in neuroscience and psychology.
Area students inducted into society
Katherine Kinsinger, of Somerset, and Shana Thomas, of Meyersdale, have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi.
Kinsinger and Thomas are attending Frostburg State University.
