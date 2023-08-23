Area students receive scholarship
The following have received the Clyde E. Mintmier Memorial Scholarship from the MERHO Federal Credit Union:
Adam Kush, of Johnstown, is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration at St. Francis University.
Hayden Lucas, of Johnstown, is studying biochemistry at Juniata College.
Michael Taylor Jr., of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Johnstown, is studying audio engineering at Full Sail University.
Peyton Solarczyk, of Lithia, Florida, formerly of Johnstown, is attending the four-year medical program at St. George’s University.
Ean Jaber, of Johnstown, is studying liberal arts and sciences at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College.
Allyson Selfridge, of New Florence, is pursuing a degree in English education at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Johnstown resident named to dean’s list
Rikkira Harfield, of Johnstown, has been named to the spring semes- ter dean’s list at Montclair State University.
She is majoring in psychology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.