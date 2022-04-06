Greater Johnstown names students of the month
Greater Johnstown High School has announced the students of the month for March.
• Gishlaine Robles-Ruiz, a senior.
• Olivia Washington, a junior.
• Brice Mroczka, a sophomore.
• Madelyn Wilfong, a fresh- man.
• Alexandra Mock, an eighth- grader.
Johnstown Music League performs recital
The Johnstown Music League’s junior clubs recently held a combined festival recital in preparation for the Pittsburgh East Festival sponsored by the Pennsylvania Federation of Music Clubs.
The Music Makers and Chromatics performed the following piano solos: Ben Bellomo, Matthew Carbonara, Lucy Goncher, Olivia Goncher, Sonia Khan, James McKendree, Gabe Salem, Nick Trotz, James Webb, Margaret Webb, Lucia Yuhas and Michelle Zheng.
A duet was performed by James and Margaret Webb. The first movement of Concerto in A Minor by B.A. Miller was performed by Liam Delaney with Michelle Zheng, accompanist.
Bishop McCort graduate receives bachelor’s degree
Mikayla Eckenrod, daughter of Robert and Beth Eckenrod, of Richland Township, has graduated summa cum laude from The Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in film studies and screen writing.
While at the university, Eckenrod was secretary of the Mad Royal student film society and worked as an administrative assistant in the Careers Services office.
She is a graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School.
JCS students place at speech meet
The following students have won superior ribbons at the Johnstown Christian School elementary speech meet:
Grade 6: Keyahno Richardson- Toney, Bible; Elyza Barta, poetry; Levi DiGuardi, poetry; Noelle Lushko, Bible prose; Isabella Williams, patriotic oration; Benjamin Hansen, Bible; Oriana Yoder, Bible prose; and Kloe Harris, poetry.
Grade 5: Preston Sulosky, Bible; Jeremiah Beveridge, poetry; and Malachi Dean, Bible.
Grade 4: Isabella Kotch, Anthony Berkey and Bryston Gardner, all fables and folklore.
Grade 3: Branson Lehman, Bible; Zachary Berkebile, Bible; and Annabelle Brezovic, poetry.
Grade 2: Sean Fassnacht, poetry, and Gavin Custer, fables and folk- lore.
Grade 1: Bayleigh Bracken, Jackson Giardina and Eben Golla, all poetry.
IUP students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi
The following Indiana University of Pennsylvania students have been inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society:
Johnstown: Brittany Pershing.
New Florence: Taylor Baroni and Rachel Horrell.
Seward: Alexis Zaragoza.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.