Colonel promoted to brigadier general
Col. Benjamin William Spencer, son of Randy and Rita Spencer, formerly of Johnstown, has been promoted to brigadier general in the U.S. Air Force.
Spencer, a 1989 graduate of Bishop McCort Catholic High School, received a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Day- ton in 1993 and earned a master’s degree in economics from the University of Oklahoma.
He joined the Air Force in November 1994.
Spencer is the chief in the House Liaison Division, Legislative Liaison, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.
He manages the Department of the Air Force interactions with members of the U.S. House of Representatives and their staffs in support of the Air Force and Space Force programs.
Spencer completed officer training school in March 1995.
He is a career aircraft maintenance officer, who also completed a three-year tour in acquisitions and served as a maintenance operations officer, squadron commander and group commander, including a one-year tour in Afghanistan.
He was executive officer to the assistant secretary of the Air Force, Installations, Environment and Logistics.
Spencer’s most recent assignments were commander, 319th Air Base Wing, Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, and vice commander, Air Force Sustainment Center, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.
He resides in Fairfax, Virginia, with his wife, Bethany, and son.
Meyersdale senior receives honor
Elizabeth Sayler has been named a commended student in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program for her outstanding performance on the preliminary SAT/national merit scholarship qualifying test administered in 2020.
Sayler, daughter of April and Tim Kretchman and John Sayler, is a senior at Meyersdale Area High School.
She is senior class president and editor-in-chief of the school newspaper, The Raider Review.
Sayler is a member of the National Honor Society, school musical, Red Raider marching band and cross country team.
As a member of the high school choir, she qualified and participated in district and regional chorus festivals.
Upon graduation, Sayler plans to attend a four-year university, majoring in psychology.
Penn Cambria grad receives scholarship
Nicholas Marinak, son of Glenn and Peggy Marinak, of Lilly, has received the Denis T. Bozella Memorial Scholarship.
Marinak, a graduate of Penn Cambria High School, is pursuing a degree in physical therapy at the University of Pittsburgh.
The scholarship fund is managed by George F. and Andrea A. Pyo, of Cresson.
Local students receive degrees
The following have received degrees from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylva- nia:
Hastings: Emily Semelsberger, degree in speech pathology and audiology.
Windber: Alyssa Streepy, degree in psychology.
Ligonier: Kaylin Myers, degree in American sign language/English interpret- ing.
Local siblings receive scholarships
Abigail and Jacob Steinbeck, daughter and son of Jim and Cheryl Steinbeck, of Windber, have received scholarships from United Recyclers Group Scholar- ship Foundation.
Abigail is a first-place winner, and Jacob received second.
They are attending Westminster College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.