Central Cambria graduates receive scholarships
Haylee Beamer and Corey Roberts, Central Cambria High School graduates, have received the Jackson Township Scholarship Awards.
Brooke Cooper, a Central Cambria graduate, received the STEM Scholarship from the CPV Fairfield power plant in Jackson Township.
Beamer, daughter of Alisha Wenderoth and Scott Beamer, graduated fourth in her class and achieved high honors for all four years at Central Cambria.
She is a member of the National Honor Society, mock trial and student council and was captain of the soccer team.
She is attending Penn State Altoona, majoring in forensic science. She will also be playing soccer for Penn State.
Roberts, son of Scott and Laurie Roberts, graduated as salutatorian and was a member of soccer, football, swimming, track and field, baseball, the trap teams, the National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He also was a National Board Rural Small Town Scholar.
He is attending the University of Kentucky, majoring in chemistry with a minor in business.
Cooper, daughter of Paul and Diane Cooper, was a member of soccer, cross country, track and field, Interact Club, Yearbook Club, chorus, concert and dance.
She is attending St. Francis University, majoring in zoo and aquatic sciences.
Summerhill resident attends science academy
Bryce Carroll, son of Barbi Vena, of Summerhill, was one of 39 middle school students attending the 13th annual ARC/ORAU Middle School Summer Science Academy in a virtual format.
The students spent two weeks fully engaged in math, science, engineering and technology (STEM), including learning virtual experiences and activities.
Gov. Tom Wolf nominated Carroll, a student at Forest Hills High School, to attend the program.
He was selected based on his potential to excel in math and science and to continue in higher learning.
MERHO Federal Credit Union awards scholarships
MERHO Federal Credit Union has presented the following Clyde E. Mintmier Memorial Scholarships:
Logan Kasper, of Johnstown, is attending Chatham University and pursuing a master’s in business administration degree.
Kaylee Hunt, of Mineral Point, is attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania, majoring in criminology.
Sydney Richards, of Johnstown, is attending the Conemaugh School of Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.