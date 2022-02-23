Results of a study announced Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health shows that infants whose mothers were vaccinated against COVID-19 will benefit from the vaccine.
“The study finds that infants were 60% less likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 in the first six months of life if their mother was vaccinated during pregnancy,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said.
“This provides additional evidence that people who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant should get vaccinated.”
The new data adds to the arsenal of information gathered by the Health Department to support its position that vaccines are safe and effective for all ages and the best tool to fight the virus, the department says.
The report on the new study came with Tuesday’s weekly update on the state’s COVID-19 situation.
The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 27% lower than on Feb. 14 and, 86,756 vaccine doses were administered last week in the 66 counties outside Philadelphia, the report said.
There are now 76.2% of all Pennsylvania adults fully vaccinated.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health departments’ updates show 8,448,858 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated and the providers have administered 21,688,370 doses, including 3,613,992 boosters.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
