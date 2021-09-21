SOMERSET – Supporters behind the County's annual Red Ribbon Week are adapting their annual anti-drug contest to appeal to the YouTube generation.
Through Somerset County Drug-Free Communities, a digital video contest is being added countywide for fourth grade through 12th grade students.
"We're just trying to keep up with the times – something they are good at," said Rebecca Mull, community program coordinator for UPMC Western Behavioral Health at Twin Lakes, noting that digital video creation is almost "second nature" for many youth today.
Students from grades 4 through 12 will be challenged to create a 30 second video that illustrates this year's "Drug-Free Looks Like Me" theme
Red Ribbon Week is the nation's largest and longest-running drug prevention and awareness program in schools, delivering a different "drug-free" message to youth each year through programs, contests and special events.
The annual poster contest, a Red Ribbon Week tradition for K through 12th graders, will continue this year as well, she said.
Winners in both contests will be chosen from three different age groups.
The contests aren't the only events planned though.
On Oct 9, an event is planned at Somerset High School's athletic complex from 10 a.m to 1 p.m.
The free event will feature food, games and live entertainment, Mull said.
A 5k Walk will also be held earlier that morning at the athletic complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.