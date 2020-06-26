A Stoystown man is in custody following an investigation by the Windber Police Department into the rape of a child.
Court documents show that Richard L. McClucas, 45, had a preliminary arraignment Friday in front of judge William E. Segar and is currently being held in the Somerset County Prison unable to post bail.
McClucas is facing several felony charges, including rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with serious bodily injury and indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years old.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8 in front of Segar.
