Dear Dr. Roach: I’m an 84-year-old male who has recently found relief from lifelong strain in bowel movements by using stool softeners.
I would like to know if they’re habit-forming if taken once a day. I’ve tried Metamucil without as good of results. Please comment on both. Thank you. – B.C.
Answer: Straining for a bowel movement is unhealthy to the bowel and puts increased stress on many structures, leaving a person at higher risk for developing diverticula of the colon and symptomatic hemorrhoids. Diverticula are small pouches in the colon wall, which can bleed or become inflamed.
First-line treatment for hard bowel movements includes regular exercise and dietary changes, especially increasing fresh fruit and other foods containing fiber. One food that is especially helpful, proven by generations of use as well as clinical studies, is prunes, which contain several substances in addition to fiber that help prevent hard bowel movements.
When diet changes alone are inadequate, then medical treatment is appropriate.
Psyllium husk, such as in Metamucil, is another time-tested treatment that is effective. Stool softeners, such as sodium docusate (Colace and others), are another option. Most people find psyllium is superior, but if the stool softeners are working well for you, there is no need to stop them. They are safe and do not cause any kind of habituation nor long-term effects on the colon. As I first noted, straining is harmful, so treatment can prevent problems.
Many people with constipation force themselves to drink a great amount of water.
While it is certainly true that not drinking enough water can cause some constipation, this isn’t common. Most people do not benefit by going from normal water consumption to very high levels, and excess water drinking can have problems of its own, especially in people on diuretics, such as hydrochlorothiazide or furosemide (Lasix).
