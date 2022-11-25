Steve Nunez

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. My time this week has been filled with family, friends, food, beverages, playing cards and watching lots of football and basketball.
It is a great time of year and reminds me that I have much to be thankful for.
I am approaching my three-year anniversary at Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. On New Year’s Day of 2020, I planted my flag in central Pennsylvania and started by “dream job” as president of Pennsylvania Highlands.
I am very thankful to have the opportunity to lead this great organization and to work with so many dedicated, professional and caring colleagues who understand, appreciate and champion the community college mission of providing affordable, accessible and quality higher education to the region we serve.
Our work can sometimes be challenging, but it is also rewarding, and I wouldn’t want to fight the good fight with anyone but the Penn Highlands family. Thank you, colleagues, for caring about students. We know that education is one of the best ways to improve a person’s life.
I am thankful for my family who live in North Carolina, Virginia, Michigan and Illinois. The time we spend together is always precious.
Thank you for supporting and loving me from afar.
I am thankful for my many old and new friends. People have been so warm and kind here in central Pennsylvania – thank you for being gracias to a Pennsylvania transplant, and to my old friends, who always stay connected with me through texts and phone calls (and sometimes visits to Pennsylvania), thank you for reminding me of what true friendship is.
I am thankful for this community. There are so many here who truly care about the collective “we” that it has been a little overwhelming at times. I have the privilege of working with, getting to know, and being tangentially connected with many folks who work hard every single day to improve our communities.
They come from all walks of life – government, education, entrepreneurs, businessmen and women, civic and philanthropic organizations, and the volunteers that make many of these organizations hum.
Thank you for caring about our communities and thank you for making a difference.
I am thankful that we seem to be through the worst that COVID-19 could offer. When I reflect over the past two years, we all had so many daily challenges to overcome.
As I wrap up this monthly column, I am already thinking about eating my next piece of sweet potato pie (one more piece won’t hurt, right?). I hope that you are spending time with friends and family – where you can share hugs, stories, laughter and memories of lost loved ones.
I certainly know that I’m thankful as thankful can be.
See you at Penn Highlands.
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
