I was recently asked by Dr. Richard Bukoski, associate professor of Communication and Media Studies at Penn Highlands, to participate in a Christmas radio show for kids that would air on WNTJ-AM in Johnstown.
Some of that two-hour show was focused on Christmas family traditions – and I was happy, as were many others in the Penn Highlands family, to participate and support Bukoski and his media production students.
It was a lot of fun reminiscing about my family traditions, favorite Christmas presents, the joy of the holidays and spending time with family.
The dictionary defines the word tradition as “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation.” Certainly, traditions are embedded within our culture on many levels.
As examples, educational institutions have the tradition of the graduation/commencement ceremony when completing an educational milestone. Elected officials have the tradition of reciting an oath of office after they are elected.
However, family traditions, especially those centered around the holidays, often have the most personal impact on family units.
These traditions remind us of our families’ past – connecting with loved ones currently with us and loved ones who are not.
When I was growing up, it was tradition for each family member to get a new special ornament and place it on the Christmas tree on Christmas day. These ornaments, most often picked by Mom and Dad (but later by all of us), would celebrate some aspect of our most recent life.
For example, I was once given a lizard ornament, because I had spent the previous summer in Augusta, Georgia, studying for my master’s thesis. The lizard anolis carolinensis is found abundantly in the southeastern U.S. in arboreal environments.
Also on Christmas day, my father would don a Santa hat and pass out one present at a time for someone in the family to unwrap. Christmas morning could last for hours as presents were opened one by one for all to see and experience.
That particular tradition (which started when I was very young and continued even after I became a father) allowed me to understand that Christmas was not just about receiving gifts, but also about giving.
Some of my favorite memories are of my family members opening wrapped gifts that I had so carefully purchased.
This specific Christmas tradition is a strong reminder of my own gentle, loving father who always put his family first. And every Christmas since his passing, I have strong memories of my dad sitting near the Christmas tree, Santa hat adorned, handing out one gift at a time with a sly smile on his face as he looked at the anticipation on all our faces.
And now that Christmas is over, I hope that you will celebrate the end of another year with fun and interesting New Year family traditions that you and your family can look forward to for years to come.
Happy New Year.
See you at Penn Highlands.
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
