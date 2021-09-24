Steve Nunez

Having now suffered through two winters in west-central Pennsylvania, I can say that the weather here seems to mimic the weather in Southwest Virginia, where I was raised.
I remember some years when I was in elementary school where the schools were closed for weeks at a time because the school buses couldn’t safely transverse the steep climbs of our roads – many of which were still gravel.
And while the snow days always seemed glorious at the time (who doesn’t like snow days?), I would imagine that the school superintendents were stressed as they recognized the need to make up those “lost” days by having to mandate half-day Saturday classes and extend the school year deep into June.
As a child there was nothing I hated more than half-day Saturday classes (I missed Saturday morning cartoons, for goodness sakes) or having our principal say that our school year was just extended by two entire weeks.
Oh, the travesty. I had things to do. I would never be able to get those lost days back.
But when school was finally over, it was a most magical time. Freedom. Freedom to do whatever I chose to do (within parental limits of course) including sleeping well into the morning on many days.
I guess I was just so tired from the strenuous school year that I needed, as my mother would say, my “beauty sleep.” I have not-so-fond memories of my mother opening my bedroom door and singing “opry” – that was her way of raising her children from a deep slumber at 10:30 in the morning. It worked. Always.
I lived in a very rural area, but kids my age seemed to be in every household. We would play football or baseball in our yards, play “war” in the woods, ride our bikes up and down relatively quite country roads, and come home to PB&J sandwiches when we were hungry.
Even after dinner, there seemed ample time to hit the road and identify some bored friend to hang out with. Summers, and those long days, were just magical.
But once August rolled around, a sick feeling would arise in my stomach – school was near. By fall, we were in the full swing of once again being back to the regular routine of school and all that it brought along with it.
My mother seemed especially happy when we returned to school for eight hours each day; I’m sure she welcomed the respite after what was probably a long and not-quite-so magical summer for her.
As a child, I didn’t despise the fall season, but I didn’t love it either. I mean, fall was connected to going back to school. and while I actually received a great education and generally liked school (don’t tell my mother), it was still ... school.
Structure. Accountability. Homework. It wasn’t summer – that’s for sure.
But as I mature, I have developed a love for the fall season. There is something about the cool mornings, the “chill” in the air in the evenings, the turning of the leaves, and the routine of – you guessed it – kids returning to school, that is a relief after a hot summer.
Some of my best memories with my own children are “fall moments” that included apple orchards, pumpkin dashes, pumpkin pie and the sounds of organized sports. And let’s be honest, I was channeling my own mother by the end of summer and needed that small respite from my kids as well. School allowed me to love my two boys oh so much more.
So, welcome fall. I’ve missed you.
And winter, we still have a grievance.
See you at Penn Highlands.
Steve Nunez is president of Pennsylvania Highlands Community College. He writes a monthly column in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.TribDem.com.
