JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – New COVID-19 cases, positivity rates and hospitalizations all dropped statewide and in most of the region’s eight counties this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The weekly COVID-19 data, which was released a day later than normal on Thursday, showed the pandemic surge continues to level out.
Cambria, Blair, Centre and Westmoreland counties saw fewer new cases over the seven days through Tuesday than in last week’s report.
Cambria County added 169 new cases in seven days, Somerset County added 138, Bedford County added 49, Blair County added 127, Indiana County added 124, Clearfield County added 91, Centre County added 214 and Westmoreland County added 550 cases.
Blair and Westmoreland had two new COVID-19 deaths, while Indiana and Centre each had one death.
The portion of all COVID-19 test that come back positive dropped from 14% last week to 12.5% this week. Positivity rates were down in Cambria, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland counties, with the biggest drop in Clearfield County – from 14.5% last week to 10.3% positivity this week.
There are 1,097 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania hospitals this week, down by 17.5% in June. Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals have 26 COVID-19 patients, down from 35 on June 1.
