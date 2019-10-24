Beginning Sunday, cash and credit cards will not be accepted at the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Gateway Toll Plaza or the Turnpike Route 66 Greensburg Bypass, as all-electronic tolling takes effect at those locations.
All tolls will be collected through E-ZPass modules or by license plate cameras, the turnpike commission said in a press release.
Drivers who usually pay with cash or credit will now be billed by mail, based on a photo of the license plate taken at the plaza. Drivers with E-ZPass will pay as usual.
“Oct. 27 marks a significant change in the way we are collecting tolls,” turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “We need to make sure motorists understand that the conversion to cashless tolling at these locations means they will no longer need to stop in the lane to pay a toll.”
All eastbound traffic entering Pennsylvania from Ohio passes through the Gateway Toll Plaza. With cashless tolling, drivers will keep moving and won’t stop to pay a toll, but cash customers will need to stop and pick up a ticket at the Warrendale Toll Plaza, located near milepost 31 in Allegheny County.
“This new cashless toll-collection system has proven successful in other parts of the country,” said Compton. “It allows for the free flow of traffic by not stopping to pay a toll, it eases congestion, boosts mobility and ensures safer travel for motorists throughout the region.”
Cashless toll is already in place in several other areas of the turnpike system.
