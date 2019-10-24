BUCCI[mdash] Helen L., 95, of Ebensburg, passed away on October 23, 2019 at Windber Hospice. Born February 23, 1924 in Heilwood, PA., daughter of William and Annabelle (DeFelice) Falcone. Preceded in death by parents, husband, Paul Bucci to whom she was married for 67 years, and brothers Pat…