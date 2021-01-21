Ten additional COVID-19 deaths in Cambria and Somerset county Thursday were among 260 new deaths statewide, pushing Pennsylvania’s total to more than 20,000 deaths.
New case reports, on the other hand, remained relatively stable with 5,664 new positives in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily update.
The report brings the state totals to 788,834 cases and 20,128 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
It is the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 6,000 new cases. That hasn’t happened since the daily report topped 6,000 cases for the first time on Nov. 18.
Cambria County added 49 cases and seven deaths for totals of 10,342 cases and 353 deaths since the pandemic reached the state in March.
Somerset County added 25 cases and three deaths to reach 6,083 and 153 deaths.
Bedford County added 10 cases and two deaths to reach 3,457 cases and 117 deaths.
Blair County added 48 cases and one death to reach 9,518 cases and 224 deaths.
Indiana County added 26 cases and no deaths to reach 4,606 cases 144 deaths.
Clearfield County added 58 cases and two deaths to reach 5,272 cases and 80 deaths.
Centre County added 51 cases and four deaths to reach 10,408 cases and 179 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 107 cases and 557 deaths.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.