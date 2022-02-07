A state still littered with abandoned mine lands will receive its largest influx of cleanup funds in years, Pennsylvania officials said.
Gov. Tom Wolf and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said $244.9 million was received to target abandoned mine sites through the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
That compares to just over $35 million in 2020 and $55 million a year prior.
“For too long we’ve neglected the pressing needs of communities blighted by abandoned and polluted mines,” Casey said. “This funding is just the start of what the infrastructure law will bring to Pennsylvania communities to address vital abandoned mine land and water reclamation projects, clean legacy pollution, create jobs and improve Pennsylvanians’ quality of life.”
While work has been underway for more than 25 years to address the problem, pollutant-spoiled strip and deep mine properties still litter areas such as Pennsylvania, West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, soiling landscapes, harming waterways and causing other issues.
Most of the properties were mined generations ago during King Coal’s heyday and then left behind during an era before state and federal environmental guidelines required issues to be addressed and disturbed areas to be restored once mining activity is complete.
“Pennsylvania’s coal industry built and powered our nation for decades. Now these communities bear the brunt of abandoned mine land pollution, including ravaged landscapes, property damage and poor health,” Casey said.
A Blandburg, Cambria County native, the Rev. Mitch Hescox understands that well.
He grew up in the heart of coal country.
Today, he serves as president of the faith-based Evangelical Environmental Network.
Hescox said hopes the funds will be allocated “as soon as possible” ... “to restore God’s creation” back to its former scenic glory.
The fact the law means cleanup funds will be distributed for another 15 years is a blessing for communities still scarred by the industry’s past, he said
The funding will also create jobs – many of them, mining jobs, to reclaim waste coal piles and industry blights, Casey said.
Casey has sought for years to keep mine cleanup funds funneling into the state at a time those dollars have been dwindling.
He cosponsored legislation to extend the per-ton fee current companies must pay for a clean up fund in their states where they work. That extension now runs through 2035 through the broader infrastructure law passed late last year.
Wolf credited the President Joe Biden administration’s historic infrastructure plan for generating a federal “solution” to addressing the environmental and public health concerns that abandoned mines and their drainage create.
“I’m pleased that the Biden administration shares my commitment to reclaiming Pennsylvania’s abandoned mine-land for productive use,” Wolf said.
“This bipartisan investment will address the dangers of abandoned mines while simultaneously supporting new, good-paying jobs, economic recovery and community revitalization.”
