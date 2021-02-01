Westmoreland County’s single COVID-19 death was the region’s only fatality reported Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were no triple-digit increases in COVID-19 cases among the region’s counties, with Bedford and Indiana counties’ reports in the single digits.
Across Pennsylvania there were 2,854 new cases and 26 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 reported Monday.
The health department’s midday update reflects new-case and death reports received on Sunday. Although there there are fewer tests completed on Sunday and death reports are often delayed on weekends, Monday’s report shows the fewest positive tests since Nov. 8.
After jumping briefly last week when nearly 10,000 new cases were added on Friday, the rolling seven-day average dropped for the third consecutive day to 5,459 cases a day.
Cambria County added 19 cases, Somerset County added 35 cases, Bedford County added four cases, Blair County added 34 cases, Indiana County added seven cases, Clearfield County added 24 cases, Centre County added 43 cases and Westmoreland County added 63 cases.
Hospitalizations continued to trend lower, with fewer than 100 COVID-19 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals. There were 93 hospitalized, with 17 in intensive care units and 20 on ventilators on Monday.
Statewide hospitalizations were down to 3,280 on Monday after topping out at more than 6,000 a day in late December.
Randy Griffith covers health care for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @photogriffer57.
