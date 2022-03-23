JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With new COVID-19 cases slowing to a trickle, hospitals and other health care facilities are stepping up recruitment programs to beef up staffing that was devastated by the pandemic.
On Wednesday, Acting Secretary of Human Services Meg Snead and Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter outlined programs that will provide $210 million for staff recruitment and retention payments.
Another 15 million will quadruple the funds available for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency’s nurse loan forgiveness program.
“We are working together with hospitals and health systems to support the healthcare heroes who have been battling COVID-19 and enhance recruitment and retention efforts so that care is available for everyone who needs it,” Klinepeter said.
The funding comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will be distributed to eligible hospitals and behavioral health providers across the commonwealth.
The programs are included in legislation passed in January, which allocates $100 million to hospitals to “be used strictly for recruitment and retention payments to direct care staff.”
Another $110 million is going to high-Medical Assistance hospitals, Critical Access hospitals and behavioral health facilities for recruitment and retention payments.
“This funding will allow health care centers and individuals to start to rebuild from the ongoing financial effects of the pandemic and recruit and retain staff who are vital to keeping our communities healthy and safe,” Snead said.
Meanwhile, Wednesday’s COVID-19 update from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed just 49 new cases and two deaths across the eight-county region.
Somerset County had no additional cases or deaths.
Cambria County added six cases with no deaths, Bedford County added two cases and one death, Blair County added one case and one death, Indiana County added one case with no deaths, Clearfield County added nine cases with no deaths, Centre County added 15 cases with no deaths and Westmoreland County added 15 cases with no deaths.
