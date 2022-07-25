CLYMER, Pa. – State police in Indiana County said they busted a methamphetamine manufacturing operation in Cherryhill Township on Saturday.
Reports of drug activity at the Spruce Grove Road site spearheaded an investigation of the property, yielding bags and paraphernalia that suggested they were used in the meth-making process, state police said.
The Pennsylvania Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called in to assist in a follow-up search and to help process the scene – with the search yielding 32 suspected one-pot cooking vessels and 102 “acid generators” used to make the addictive substance.
Meth makers often use plastic bottles, cold medication and other chemicals to cook up batches of the drug – a process that leaves behind a lot of waste that is sometimes discarded near the site.
“The contraband was safely inventoried and collected without incident,” state police wrote in a release to media.
The investigation is ongoing and, as of Monday, no suspects were identified.
