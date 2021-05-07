Acting Pennsylvania Physician General Denise Johnson tipped her hat to the work of Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free and Charitable Medical Clinic to distribute vaccinations throughout the area.
"I think efforts like these will get us across the finish line," she said Friday.
Johnson was one of several speakers at an event inside Senior Life in the Cambria City neighborhood, where it was announced that Highlands Health has provided more than 9,000 COVID-19 shots.
"We have been doing our job and we have been doing our job humbly because we know we need to address the needs of the vulnerable," clinic Executive Director Rosalie Danchanko said.
Highlands Health has organized several vaccination events throughout the past two months including trips to businesses, senior centers, churches and hundreds of home visits.
Danchanko said her role in the work has been small because she's served as the "yes" person.
"I have said 'Yes' to every idea, plan and coordination effort," she added.
Of the 9,000 inoculations, Danchanko reported that 12% involved minority groups in the area and 78% were for those 65 years of age or older.
Johnson commended these efforts, especially that of the minority groups, and said what Highlands has done in the area is what state health officials are attempting to do across Pennsylvania.
Recently, there's been a slight dip in vaccinations from more than 100,000 per day to about 80,000 per day.
Despite this trend, Johnson said the volume of daily inoculations being provided is still good.
Other presenters who spoke Friday included Johnstown City Mayor Frank Janakovic, city councilwoman the Rev. Sylvia King, JWF Industries and JWF Defense Chief Operating Officer John Polacek, and Senior Life Executive Director Robert Voeghtly.
Each took a turn speaking about their specialties and how those have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Janakovic discussed the mental health impact as the president and executive director of the Alternative Community Resource Program, while Polacek shared business and employee insights and King told the small audience about her personal battle with the disease.
In her closing remarks, Danchanko recalled a sign on the river wall after the 1977 flood that read, "Only the dead will die but the living survive."
"We will survive this pandemic," she said. "And we will be stronger."
