The state’s surge in COVID-19 cases continued Thursday with more than 400 new cases for the first time in a month.
The Department of Health reported 425 positives statewide Thursday, including 108 in Philadelphia alone. It brings the state total to 1,215,352 cases since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
New cases were actually down slightly here, with 22 new COVID-19 cases across the eight-county region – five fewer than Wednesday’s report.
Westmoreland County had six new cases, Cambria and Indiana counties had five each, Clearfield County had three and Bedford, Blair and Centre counties had one each. There were no additional Somerset County cases in Thursday’s report.
No new deaths were reported in this region among 10 new fatalities statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 27,782 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Combining reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 13,135,740 doses and 6,398,100 people are fully vaccinated. Another 815,765 are partially vaccinated after receiving one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 61.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
