Although new COVID-19 cases remain elevated, the daily report has leveled out this week, with 7,358 new cases statewide in Thursday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It was the sixth consecutive day with fewer than 9,000 new cases, following two consecutive days of more than 11,000 cases last week.
Cambria County had 76 new cases, Somerset County had 40, Bedford County had 48, Blair County had 45, Indiana County had 33, Clearfield County had 54, Centre County had 98 and Westmoreland County had 181 new cases.
After a one-day spike with 259 deaths recorded Wednesday, there were only 105 new COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s update.
Cambria and Clearfield recorded no additional fatalities.
Westmoreland added six new deaths, Bedford added three deaths, Blair added two deaths and Somerset, Indiana and Centre added one death each.
Pennsylvania has now recorded 1,865,237 cases and 35,095 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
Combining Thursday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,862,291 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers have administered 18,809,444 doses, including 2,207,147 boosters.
The state health department continues to stress the importance of COVID-19 testing as a tool to track the spread and prevalence of the virus.
“Testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a press release. “We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”
A free outdoor testing site will be available in Blair County Friday through Monday, the health department announced.
Located in the parking of Blair County Convention Center, the free testing site will operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Monday and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Blair County site, along with outdoor sites in Berks, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne and McKean counties, represents a partnership of the health department and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them,” Beam said. “This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms.”
Free COVID-19 testing is also available at most pharmacies and health care providers.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @Photo- Griffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.